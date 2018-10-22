Man hit by van while crossing I-94 in Portage

Posted 10:28 AM, October 22, 2018, by , Updated at 10:30AM, October 22, 2018

PORTAGE, Mich. — Portage Police say a man was seriously injured Monday morning after being hit by a van while crossing westbound I-94.

The crash was reported at about 7:08 a.m. on 94 near US-131.

Police say the 33-year-old Kalamazoo man stopped his vehicle on the inside shoulder of eastbound I-94 next to the barrier wall.  He then attempted to cross westbound 94 and was hit by a Ford Transit van.

He was taken to the hospital by ambulance. The driver of the van was not injured.

Police say it’s unclear why the man initially stopped along I-94 and the incident remains under investigation.  Anyone with information is asked to call Portage Police at 269-329-4567 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

