Senior Neighbors provides space for seniors to build relationships

Posted 11:24 AM, October 22, 2018, by , Updated at 11:23AM, October 22, 2018

One of the health issues seniors can struggle with in the area stem from isolation, but there are places in West Michigan that can help like Senior Neighbors Senior Center.

Senior Neighbors is a place where older people can connect not only with other people, but with special services that are helpful to them as well.

Seniors don't have to break a sweat to do things that are healthy; being with people playing games, doing volunteer work, learning new skills, and many more options all can contribute to healthy aging.

Todd took a ride on The Rapid to check out the facility, and learn more about the many opportunities provided for seniors in the community.

Senior Neighbors is located at 678 Front Avenue North West in Suite 205. Get more information online at seniorneighbors.org or give them a call at (616)-459-6019.

