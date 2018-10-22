‘Shark Tank’ backs late 9/11 cleaner’s idea, pitched by kids

Posted 9:12 AM, October 22, 2018, by

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The sharks on “Shark Tank” are supporting an invention created by a New York City firefighter who died of cancer after helping with the cleanup of ground zero following the Sept. 11 attacks.

Kevin Young’s children on Sunday pitched his Cup Board Pro, a chopping block that features a detachable bowl for cleanup. The 53-year-old died in March, months before the ABC show taped the segment.

His children explained their dad had to delay his project because their mom was diagnosed with breast cancer and died in August 2012.

The panel decided to invest $100,000 in the project and pledged to donate any proceeds to support firefighters who have illnesses related to the Sept. 11 attacks.

Contestants on the show try to persuade the panel to invest in their ideas.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s