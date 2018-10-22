“Spread the Warmth” by donating winter gear to HWMUW

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

With winter just around the corner, many families around West Michigan will be pulling out their warm coats and other winter gear. However, not all families are that fortunate to have the clothes they need to live through Michigan's harsh winters. To help those in need, West Michigan United Way is asking for donations for the "Spread the Warmth" collection drive.

Winter Gear Needed:

New only

Socks

Gloves

Warm hats

Long underwear

New or gently used

Winter coats

Snow pants and suits

Boots

Adult and child sizes are needed.

All clothing items can be dropped off at the following locations now through November 12:

Heart of West Michigan United Way , 118 Commerce Ave SW, Grand Rapids

, 118 Commerce Ave SW, Grand Rapids Any West Michigan Macatawa Bank location

ChoiceOne Bank Kent City Sparta Cedar Springs Grand Rapids – Downtown Grand Rapids - Alpine



For more information, visit hwmuw.org.