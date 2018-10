Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. -- Visitation for a fallen reserve officer is planned Monday in Berrien County.

Officer Clint Hunter, a reserve officer with the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety, passed away unexpectedly last week.

Visitation for him will be today at 10 a.m. Monday at the First Church of God in St. Joseph, with a service to follow.

Officer Hunter will then be burred Tuesday at Fort Custer National Cemetery.