50+ employers looking to hire at Muskegon job fair

MUSKEGON, Mich. — If you are looking for a job, there’s a career fair Tuesday with more than 50 employers hoping to hire.

Muskegon Community College is hosting the event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Collegiate Hall.

Jobs range from communications and finance, to law enforcement and manufacturing. Mercy Health will be on site, along with Hope Network, Aflac, Spring Hill Camps, and more.

Make sure you bring your resume, and remember to always dress to impress.

Here is a list of employers that will be on-site: