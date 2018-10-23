50+ employers looking to hire at Muskegon job fair
MUSKEGON, Mich. — If you are looking for a job, there’s a career fair Tuesday with more than 50 employers hoping to hire.
Muskegon Community College is hosting the event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Collegiate Hall.
Jobs range from communications and finance, to law enforcement and manufacturing. Mercy Health will be on site, along with Hope Network, Aflac, Spring Hill Camps, and more.
Make sure you bring your resume, and remember to always dress to impress.
Here is a list of employers that will be on-site:
· Alliance Home Health Care Services
· Alro Steel
· Best Care Nursing Services
· Best Financial Credit Union
· Comfort Keepers
· Community Home Health Care Services
· DeWys Manufacturing, Inc.
· Engine Power Components
· Fastenal Company
· GA Richards
· Grand Rapids Police Department
· Harbor Hospice
· Harbor Industries
· HGA Support Services
· Hope Network
· Hortech Inc.
· Lake Woods Nursing & Rehabilitation Center
· Menards
· Mercy Health West Michigan
· Meritage Hospitality Group
· Muskegon County Human Resources
· Muskegon State Park
· Newaygo Medical Care Facility
· North Ottawa Community Health System
· Oceana County Medical Care Facility
· Pioneer Resources
· Rogers and Hollands Jewelers
· Seminole Shores Assisted Living Center
· Silver Lake State Park
· Smart Vision Lights
· SpringHill Camps
· Standard Supply & Lumber
· The Rapid
· Trans-Matic Mfg. Company
· Trinity Health Senior communities
· UPS
· US Army / Army Reserve
· Vector Marketing
· Visionquest
· Walker Tool & Die, Inc.
· West Michigan Molding