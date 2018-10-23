An inside look at law enforcement: GRPD Citizens Academy Week 5, SRT & crisis negotiations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Grand Rapids, Mich. -- The Grand Rapids Citizens Police Academy is an inside look at the work of men and women of law enforcement in Grand Rapids. The class is a 10-week course showing how the department operates, how officers do their jobs, and why they take the actions they do.

During week 5, class participants met members of the department's Special Response Team and Crisis Negotiation Unit. These teams often work together during some of the most difficult and high risk operations the department handles.