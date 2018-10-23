Battle Creek water main break repair will cause evening road closure, water shutoff

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A stretch of Territorial Road will be closed and water service will be shut off to some Battle Creek residents Tuesday evening while crews repair a water main break.

Battle Creek city officials say the road will be closed between Pioneer Street and Foster avenue starting at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday. It is expected to reopen around 11:30 p.m.

Water to residents in that area will also be shut off during that time, and a boil water advisory may be issued when service returns, officials said in a release. Emergency vehicles will still be able to access the area during the shutoff.

The water main break happened in front of 335 W. Territorial Rd.