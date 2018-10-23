Company that provides substitute teachers in Michigan suddenly closes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DEARBORN, Mich. -- Students at Dearborn Public Schools may be without substitute teachers as the company who provides them suddenly announced it was closing.

According to the district, there will most likely be delays in getting some substitutes to buildings on Tuesday morning, since the announcement was unexpected. The district says its working closely with its principals to put together an emergency plan.

Professional Educational Services Group, announced it was stopping all operations in Michigan immediately and that anyone employed by them would be terminated as of October 22, according to WXYZ.

The website for Professional Educational Services Group shows it has an office in Caledonia, 6307 84th Street SE, but still no official word if the closure could affect substitute teachers at West Michigan schools.

According to the group, the closure affects up to 2,000 substitute teachers throughout the state.

The district released this statement on Facebook:

"This closure came as a surprise to all of the school districts who use this service and to the many people who are currently employed for this company. Our staff has pulled together at a very critical time to manage this situation and we appreciate your support during this extraordinary event."

FOX 17 has reached out for comment from the group, but has not yet heard back.