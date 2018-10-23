Corgis in the Park returns this Saturday!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

They might be small in stature, but they'll win over the hearts of many as Corgis in the Park returns on Saturday.

Corgis will take over Riverside Park, where the dogs, their owners, and corgi enthusiasts can participate in a costume contest, t-shirt sales, vendor tents, plus eat and drink treats from Sweetwater Donuts, WooDoggie Hot dogs, Two Scotts Food truck and Ferris Coffee .

All funds raised at this event will benefit Paws with a Cause.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information, head to the event Facebook page.