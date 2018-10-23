Ex-director of transit agency pleads guilty to embezzlement

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (AP) — The former director of a transit agency in western Michigan has pleaded guilty to embezzling tens of thousands of dollars.

The Holland Sentinel reports 53-year-old Linda LeFebre entered the plea Monday after authorities say she overpaid herself for over 750 hours of work over a four-year period. Sentencing is next month.

Authorities say LeFebre had about $32,000 in unauthorized pay with Macatawa Area Transit. Authorities say she also used a corporate credit card to purchase items for herself and other family members. LeFebre says she can repay $30,000, but a final restitution amount is pending.

Macatawa Area Transit, known as MAX, serves the Holland and Zeeland areas.

LeFebre pleaded guilty to embezzlement of more than $20,000. She resigned in April after being placed on administrative leave during the investigation.