Grand Rapids police searching west side home after assault report

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police say they are searching a home on the west side Tuesday afternoon after a report of a person who assaulted someone with a gun.

The incident was reported just before 1:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of 3rd Street NW. Police said on Twitter Tuesday that officials received a 911 call that there was a person at the home with a gun and that one person had reportedly been pistol whipped.

Heavy GRPD presence in the 1000 block of 3rd St NW due to a critical incident. Stemmed from a 911 call of a subject w/ a gun at a home w/ multiple people present and one physical injury (pistol-whipped). — Grand Rapids Police (@GrandRapidsPD) October 23, 2018

Just before 2:20 p.m. police said they were searching for the suspect in the home and that everyone else inside had been evacuated. Officials are asking people to avoid the area and use an alternate route.

The extent of the assault victim’s injuries is unclear. Police say no other injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. We’ll update it as more information becomes available.