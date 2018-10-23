Hand2Hand celebrates 10th anniversary helping kids in need
HUDSONVILLE, Mich – Hand2Hand is celebrating 10 years of providing hungry children across West Michigan with hope to have nutritious food. Schools and churches come together to help provide meals over the weekend to every child and family in need.
The organization recently expanded into a new warehouse to ensure they are more than capable to meet the demand of hunger in West Michigan.
The weekends are when children are most vulnerable to suffer from hunger which makes Hand2Hand a vital organization to help those in need.
Breakfast and lunch packs will be made with the following items needed:
• Boxes of Oatmeal Packets
• Boxes of Breakfast Bars
• Individual size fruit cups – low sugar
• Boxes of Granola Bars/Protein Bars
• Individual size Applesauce/Fruit Cups
• Individual size Cracker Packs
• Microwaveable Popcorn Packets
• Individual size Pudding Cups
• Beef Sticks
• Fruit Snacks
• Individually sized trail mix
• Boxes of Oatmeal Packets
• Boxes of Breakfast Bars
• Individual size fruit cups – low sugar
• Boxes of Granola Bars/Protein Bars
• Individual size Applesauce/Fruit Cups
• Individual size Cracker Packs
• Microwaveable Popcorn Packets
• Individual size Pudding Cups
• Beef Sticks
• Fruit Snacks
• Individually sized trail mix
If you would like to donate these simple food items please drop off at Fair Haven Church, 2900 Baldwin Street in Hudsonville. Don’t have time to drop off food? Please consider a monetary donation. Learn more about their efforts here.