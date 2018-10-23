× Hand2Hand celebrates 10th anniversary helping kids in need

HUDSONVILLE, Mich – Hand2Hand is celebrating 10 years of providing hungry children across West Michigan with hope to have nutritious food. Schools and churches come together to help provide meals over the weekend to every child and family in need.

The organization recently expanded into a new warehouse to ensure they are more than capable to meet the demand of hunger in West Michigan.

The weekends are when children are most vulnerable to suffer from hunger which makes Hand2Hand a vital organization to help those in need.