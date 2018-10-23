× Heroes Run 5K to raise money, awareness for Shields of Hope

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — Firefighters at a West Michigan fire department and are inviting you to take part in the Heroes Run 5k next weekend with first responders planning to run in their gear.

The event is planned for Saturday, November 3 from 7:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. at the Blendon Township Fire Station, 5346 Tyler Street, in Hudsonville.

There will be a 5K plus a 2K walk for people to take part in, and it’s all for a good cause.

Organizers say there will also be a silent auction during the event. Proceeds will go towards Shields of Hope, a group of public safety professionals who spread hope, love and encouragement to people affected by cancer.

Registration for the event is still open and can be done online.