Honey Smacks returns to shelves with new recipe after recall

Posted 6:44 AM, October 23, 2018, by

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (AP) — Kellogg’s Honey Smacks is returning to shelves following a voluntarily recall after salmonella infected 100 people in 33 states.

The company announced on Monday the cereal will return next month in limited quantities with “a simpler, updated recipe.” The company says production was moved to a “trusted and tested Kellogg-owned facility that has been reliably producing cereal for decades.”

The recall was issued in June. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said at least 30 of the people infected in the outbreak were hospitalized.

Salmonella usually causes fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

