Man charged in July crash that killed newlyweds

ALLEGAN, Mich. — A man was charged Tuesday in a July crash in Allegan County that killed a young couple.

Jacob Damron was charged Tuesday afternoon with operating while intoxicated causing death and reckless driving causing death in connection with the three-vehicle crash in Heath Township.

Police say the crash happened at about 3:45 p.m. July 17 when Damron blew through a stop sign on 128th Avenue at M-40 and hit a northbound vehicle. The northbound vehicle then went into the southbound lane and was hit by a third vehicle.

Officials say Damron was under the influence of marijuana and fluoxetine, better known as Prozac, at the time of the crash.

Jacob Damron faces 7 counts in crash death of newlywed couple in Allegan Co @fox17 pic.twitter.com/TlPhTgUz5q — Darren Cunningham (@darrenfox17) October 23, 2018

Logan Allbaugh, 24, and Hannah Allbaugh, 22, died and one other person was injured after the crash. The couple had been married less than a month.

Damron was also charged with OWI causing serious injury and a weapons charge connected to a handgun authorities say was found in his vehicle.

A judge set Damron’s bond at $10,000. His next court date has not yet been set.

Correction: This story originally stated Damron was facing drunk driving charges, but authorities say he was allegedly impaired by other drugs at the time of the crash.