Man charged in July crash that killed newlyweds

Posted 9:53 AM, October 23, 2018, by , Updated at 03:44PM, October 23, 2018

ALLEGAN, Mich. — A man was charged Tuesday in a July crash in Allegan County that killed a young couple.

Jacob Damron was charged Tuesday afternoon with operating while intoxicated causing death and reckless driving causing death in connection with the three-vehicle crash in Heath Township.

Police say the crash happened at about 3:45 p.m. July 17 when Damron blew through a stop sign on 128th Avenue at M-40  and hit a northbound vehicle.  The northbound vehicle then went into the southbound lane and was hit by a third vehicle.

Officials say Damron was under the influence of marijuana and fluoxetine, better known as Prozac, at the time of the crash.

Logan Allbaugh, 24, and Hannah Allbaugh, 22, died and one other person was injured after the crash.  The couple had been married less than a month.

Damron was also charged with OWI causing serious injury and a weapons charge connected to a handgun authorities say was found in his vehicle.

A judge set Damron’s bond at $10,000. His next court date has not yet been set.

Correction: This story originally stated Damron was facing drunk driving charges, but authorities say he was allegedly impaired by other drugs at the time of the crash. 

