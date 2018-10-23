Man to face drunk driving charges in summer crash that killed newlyweds

Posted 9:53 AM, October 23, 2018, by

Hannah and Logan Allbaugh

ALLEGAN, Mich. — Authorities say a man is facing drunk and reckless driving charges in a summer crash in Allegan County that killed a young couple.

The man is expected to be charged Tuesday afternoon in connection with the three-vehicle crash in Heath Township. His name will be released after he is arraigned.

Police say the crash happened at about 3:45 p.m. July 17 when a driver blew through a stop sign on 128th Avenue at M-40  and hit a northbound vehicle.  The northbound vehicle then went into the southbound lane and was hit by a third vehicle.

Logan Allbaugh, 24, and Hannah Allbaugh, 22, died and one other person was injured after the crash.  The couple had been married less than a month.

The man is facing the following charges: two counts of operating while intoxicated causing death; two counts of reckless driving causing death; operating while intoxicated causing serious injury; reckless driving causing serious injury; and a weapons charge connected to a handgun found in his vehicle.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s