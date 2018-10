MICHIGAN — The winning Mega Millions numbers for Tuesday’s drawing are 5, 28,62,65, 70 and the Mega Ball is 5.

The jackpot is $1.6 billion, the largest prize in U.S. lottery history.

However, the chances of winning that are one in 302 million. That means you’re more likely to be bitten by a shark and struck by lightning at the same time.

Nobody has won the Mega Millions jackpot since July 24 when a group of 11 workers in California split a prize of $543 million.