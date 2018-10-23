Michigan’s Santa School attracts hundreds of Santas from around the world

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Midland, MI (WJRT)-- It's hard to believe Christmas is two months away.

But, hundreds of Santas are already hard at work, preparing for the holiday. They just finished up a weekend at Santa School.

The famous Charles W. Howard Santa Claus School in Midland is known as the Harvard of Santa schools. For the past 81 years, people from across the world come to Michigan to attend.

This year's class had 270 Santas.

These Santas learn how to dress properly, use Santa sign language, even how to make them sing better and make toys.

Dates for next year's Santa camp have not yet been announced but they usually are in October.