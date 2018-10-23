Ottawa County road commission ready for winter despite higher salt prices

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. -- The Ottawa County Road Commission is working to save money amid high salt prices for the upcoming winter season.

This year, the road commission says it will pay upwards of $25 more per ton, making salt for icy roads nearly $63 per ton.

The managing director says that comes out to as much as $600,000 for the season.

The road commission says it operates on a fixed budget and that this increase in price could affect proposed summer road projects.

Each of the county`s four garages will receive a little more than 800 tons of salt for the season.