× Public hearing planned over proposed GR hotel

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Residents in the city of Grand Rapids are invited to weigh-in on a developer’s plans to build a 13-story hotel downtown Grand Rapids.

The Grand Rapids city commission will host a meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, over whether or not to allow a $36 million hotel project at 10 Ionia Avenue SW in downtown Grand Rapids.

The meeting will consider an application for a reimbursement worth more than $2 million, since the project is going up on an old commercial site.

The project would include retail space, and more than 140 hotel rooms and it would also create as many as 70 jobs.