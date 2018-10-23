Suspect at large after starting fire at mobile home

Posted 4:44 AM, October 23, 2018, by , Updated at 04:45AM, October 23, 2018
Fire unit front night

File photo

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — The search is on for a suspect accused of setting a mobile home on fire and leaving the scene.

It happened just before midnight Saturday, October 20 at the Apple Carr Trailer Park in Egelston Township.

When crews arrived, they found flames shooting from the mobile home. Luckily, all residents managed to escape and the fire was quickly put out.

Police say witnesses saw a black SUV stop at the home and someone jump out and throw something burning under the home.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Muskegon County Sherriff’s Office at (231) 724-6658 or Silent Observer at (231) 724-7463 or on the web.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s