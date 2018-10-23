× Suspect at large after starting fire at mobile home

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — The search is on for a suspect accused of setting a mobile home on fire and leaving the scene.

It happened just before midnight Saturday, October 20 at the Apple Carr Trailer Park in Egelston Township.

When crews arrived, they found flames shooting from the mobile home. Luckily, all residents managed to escape and the fire was quickly put out.

Police say witnesses saw a black SUV stop at the home and someone jump out and throw something burning under the home.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Muskegon County Sherriff’s Office at (231) 724-6658 or Silent Observer at (231) 724-7463 or on the web.