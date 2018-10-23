× Volunteers needed to pack meals for Ottawa County kids in need

HUDSONVILLE, Mich – Hand2Hand is celebrating 10 years of providing hungry children across West Michigan with hope to have nutritious food.

Volunteers are being asked to help pack snack packs for kids in need at a community pack night Tuesday, at the Lake Michigan Credit Union, 4100 32nd Avenue in Hudsonville.

The organization recently expanded into a new warehouse to ensure they are more than capable to meet the demand of hunger throughout our community.

The goal of Tuesday’s event is to pack 2000 snack packs for kids in need. The Kiwanis Club of of Grandville Hudsonville will match all monetary and food donations.

If you can’t make it, you should consider donating the following items: