$17 million convention center could boost tourism, economy in Muskegon

Posted 6:32 AM, October 24, 2018, by , Updated at 07:23AM, October 24, 2018

MUSKEGON, Mich. -- City officials have unveiled plans for a $17 million convention center, and they say it's been a long time coming.

The proposed center for Muskegon would be built along 4th Street, connected to both the L.C. Walker Arena and what will be a Delta by Marriott hotel.

City leaders have discussed the idea of a convention center since the late 80's. They hope the addition will boost tourism and bring new business to the area.

If you'd like to learn more about the idea, there's a meeting being held at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, October 30th, at L.C. Walker Arena.

