$1M winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Grandville

Posted 7:02 AM, October 24, 2018, by , Updated at 07:20AM, October 24, 2018

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. --  The winning $1.6 billion Mega Millions lottery ticket was sold in California, which was the largest jackpot in the history of the game.

The winning numbers are 5, 28, 62, 65 and 70, with a Mega Ball number 5, according to the official Mega Millions website.

Two winning tickets were also sold in Michigan, according to the Michigan Lottery's website.

Two million dollars tickets were also sold in Michigan at Ric's Food Center, 705 S Mission St, Mount Pleasant and at Bricks, 862 44th Street SW in Grandville.

Brick's also sold a winning Super Raffle ticket earlier this month. 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s