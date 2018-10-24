$1M winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Grandville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The winning $1.6 billion Mega Millions lottery ticket was sold in California, which was the largest jackpot in the history of the game.

The winning numbers are 5, 28, 62, 65 and 70, with a Mega Ball number 5, according to the official Mega Millions website.

Two winning tickets were also sold in Michigan, according to the Michigan Lottery's website.

Two million dollars tickets were also sold in Michigan at Ric's Food Center, 705 S Mission St, Mount Pleasant and at Bricks, 862 44th Street SW in Grandville.

Brick's also sold a winning Super Raffle ticket earlier this month.