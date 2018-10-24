Brain injury and cancer patients heal through art, now up for sale

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The arts are now helping brain injury and cancer patients at Spectrum Health cope with anxiety, stress, fear, fatigue and even pain.

Spectrum Health’s Expressive Arts program gives residents who have suffered a traumatic brain injury, patients living with other neurological conditions and anyone dealing with cancer treatments the chance to express themselves through art.

The patient's paintings, prints, mugs, notecards and calendars will be displayed for the public to purchase on Wednesday from 2 to 5 p.m.

Spectrum Health is hosting the art show for everyone to view the gallery and shop the art pieces. All the artwork ranges from $30 to $100 with proceeds going back to the patient artists and the Expressive Arts program.

The use of arts in a healthcare setting can be a powerful healing tool helping residents with concentration, problem solving, visual perception and fine motor skills. The artwork promotes the patients ability to think creatively, use judgment and make decisions.