NYC offices of CNN evacuated over suspicious package

Posted 10:33 AM, October 24, 2018, by , Updated at 10:51AM, October 24, 2018

NEW YORK (AP) — CNN says its offices in Manhattan have been evacuated because of a suspicious package.

The news network reported on Wednesday morning that a police bomb squad was at its offices.

The U.S. Secret Service says agents have intercepted packages containing “possible explosive devices” addressed to former President Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton.

Law enforcement officials say the CNN package was discovered in the mail room. It’s not clear yet if it’s related to the other packages.

This is a developing story. We’ll update it as more information becomes available

Related stories

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment

  • J.B.

    Just remember…
    These are the people who have been continually saying for the past 2 years,
    that they wanted to start a “civil war” and a “revolution” to get their way by “any” means necessary
    The time for civility is now over right?
    Sounds like someone heard you.

    Reply