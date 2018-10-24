NYC offices of CNN evacuated over suspicious package

NEW YORK (AP) — CNN says its offices in Manhattan have been evacuated because of a suspicious package.

The news network reported on Wednesday morning that a police bomb squad was at its offices.

Here’s the note Jeff Zucker sent to all CNN employees pic.twitter.com/luAVbf4lBL — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) October 24, 2018

The U.S. Secret Service says agents have intercepted packages containing “possible explosive devices” addressed to former President Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton.

Law enforcement officials say the CNN package was discovered in the mail room. It’s not clear yet if it’s related to the other packages.

This is a developing story. We’ll update it as more information becomes available