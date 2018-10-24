Deliberations to begin in Quinn James’ sexual assault trial

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- A Kent County Circuit Court jury will begin deliberations at 8:30 a.m. Thursday in the trial of a man accused of raping a young girl. Closing arguments were given late Wednesday afternoon.

Quinn James, a former Kentwood Public Schools employee, is accused of sexually assaulting Mujey Dumbuya, who had gone to police about it a few months before she was found dead in Kalamazoo, in January 2018.

James told police he met the 15-year-old through his girlfriend's nephew, who was dating the teen.

According to police, James drove both teens on the first night they met, took them to a parking lot, and assaulted Dumbuya.

In court Tuesday, officers talked about the texts he had sent to Dumbuya while it was all going on.

During interrogation, James was heard telling police he had consensual sex with her, thinking she was 17 years old. But Mujey's boyfriend told police that James knew she was only 15.

James is still facing charges in Dumbuya`s murder. A trial date has not been set in that case.