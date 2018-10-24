Entertainment coming to Soaring Eagle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Splash Away Hunger on November 7 and 8! For a $7 donation, you'll get a day pass to the water park. All proceeds will benefit Isabella Community Soup Kitchen. Advanced reservations are highly recommended, so check availability or reserve passes at (989)-817-4801.

Make sure to reserve room now for November 15-17, because Lil Deer Camp is back! There will be crafts all weekend, family trivia, multiple drawings and giveaways. Plus on Friday starting at 5 p.m. parents can get massages, so start planning early!

It's going to e a spectacular December at Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort. Some big names are taking over the stage for one full weekend with tickets going on sale on Saturday, October 27. Performers include Styx, Nelly, Chingy, Murphy Lee, Aaron Tippin, Sammy Kershaw, DL Hughley, and Eddie Griffin. Just go to etix.com to purchase them!

Thunder from Down Under is coming to Soaring Eagle on November 16. Keep in mind, this show is for mature audiences only, so the night will be full of chiseled bodies, seductive dance routines, cheeky humor, and boy-next-door charm.

Don't miss TruTV's Impractical Jokers' brand new live show. It's going to be back at Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort on November 17 for two shows. They'll also be joined by comedy troupe "The Tenderloins.

Tickets are also on sale for Donny & Marie. They're coming to Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort on November 25. Donny and Marie are of course known for their music and past talk show. Right now they're both performing at The Flamingo Las Vegas. Tickets start at $79.

Ceech and Chong is also coming to the Soaring Eagle Casino stage, made up of duo Richard "Cheech" Marin and Tommy Chong. They first found a wide audience in the 1970's and 80's for their stand-up routines, studio recordings and feature films. This is part of their first tour in over 25 years. Also joining them will be Shelby Chong, Tommy's wife.

The Beach Boys are ready for the holidays! Their "Reason For The Season Christmas Tour" will be at Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort on December 7. The group formed back in 1961 and today, they're led by Mike Love and Bruce Johnston. Tickets start at $35 and make sure to ask about the VIP upgrade packages as well.

Just a reminder that on Saturday, October 27, families can dine at the Spooktacular Buffet from 5 to 10 p.m. There will be bat wings, worm sandwiches, toxic mac and cheese, mummy dogs and much more. It's open to the public so call (989)-817-4806 to make reservations.