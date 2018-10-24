× Family creates mystical, fairy tale themed Halloween display in front yard

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich.– A display in Kent County is sure to turn some heads this Halloween.

If you’re looking for something fun to do with your family this Halloween that’s not too scary, Storybook Hollow might be the place to be. It’s themed around some of your favorite fairy tales growing up and it’s sure to bring out everyone’s inner kid. It’s hard to believe that it’s set up in someone’s front yard.

“I’ve always loved Halloween and I’ve always loved fairy tales,” said Jennifer Dunahee, the creator of Storybook Hollow.

Dunahee started the Halloween display 10 years ago with her husband, and built every inch by hand at their home on Biddeford Drive in Comstock Park.

“It’s just fun,” said Dunahee. “It’s sort of artistic expression I guess and it’s really fun.”

Hand-painted stones carved out of foam, a gingerbread house with cookies on the roof, even a castle with dragons in the garage. It’s all centered around famous story book characters: villains coming back to haunt from the grave.

“I feel like there’s a lot of Halloween things for like the big kids and the adults and then there’s stuff for teeny weeny kids, so I tried to do something in between for all ages and the bigger kids who aren’t quite ready for a big scare,” said Dunahee.

It’s completely free to come check out Storybook Hollow, but Jennifer’s trying to raise money and donations for the Humane Society of West Michigan.

“Every year that we set up big we try to support a different charity and we encourage visitors to bring a donation,” said Dunahee.

There’s plenty of details that’ll catch your eye whether you’re young or old.

“I just tried to make something that’s really magical and whimsical and just want to make everyone feel like they’re immersed in something kind of magic,” said Dunahee.

The family says everyone’s welcome to come check this out anytime, just maybe not in the middle of the night, but they should have more exciting displays on Halloween night.

For more information about donations the Humane Society needs, visit their website.