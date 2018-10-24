Ferris State prepares for exhibition at Duke

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BIG RAPIDS, Mich -- After winning the Division-II National Championship last season, head coach Andy Bronkema and the Ferris State Bulldogs are preparing for a big test this Saturday. The Bulldogs will be heading to Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina to take on the Duke Blue Devils in an exhibition game. Duke hosts the Division-II National Champion for an exhibition game before every season and the Bulldogs are hoping to make this an often occurrence.

"Well we're going to make it a yearly tradition, just win the national championship every year," Bulldog head coach Andy Bronkema laughed. "It's an opportunity for us, it's a bucket list thing and if we fail, we fail, we're not afraid of failure."

The Bulldogs are riding a 26 game winning streak into this upcoming season after a 36-1 finish a year ago.

"We've been telling them all week, just treat it like another game, that'll get us through it," Bulldog senior Markese Mayfield said.

Meanwhile, two-sport athlete DeShaun Thrower will skip the Ferris State home football game against Wayne State to make the trip with the basketball team, which will be a big boost on the hardwood.

"Like Coach [Annese] was saying, he would feel bad if we were up in football and I didn't go," Thrower said, "if something happened in football, Coach Bronks would feel bad. Coach Annese was just telling me at the end of the day I'm not letting anybody down, this is the best opportunity and the best thing for me."

Ferris State will open up their regular season on November 3rd in the Small College Basketball Hall of Fame Classic in St. Joseph, Mo. as they take on Fairmont State.