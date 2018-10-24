Final food truck rally of the season at Fifth Third Ball Park on Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There won't be any tricks at this Halloween event, but there will be plenty of trucks at the final food truck rally of the season at Fifth Third Ballpark on Saturday.

Bring the kids out for some family fun and tasty food! There will be 15 trucks with a variety of food from Tex Mex, to BBQ to burgers, to gyros, plus there will be gluten free and vegan options available.

Fifth Third Ball Park will have drink stations set up serving soda and beer, plus the VIP Lounge will be open with alcohol sales and indoor seating.

The playground area will also be open, along with inflatables, yard games, and trick or treating as other activities for the kids to enjoy.

There will be free parking and no entrance fee, just bring money for food.

The event runs on October 27 from 12 to 8 p.m.