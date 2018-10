Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Don't give up on flea market season just yet! There's still one more happening at the Berlin Fair Grounds in Marne, so head out to snag some great deals on Saturday.

The Berlin Flea and Farm Market will have everything from pickers, junkers, re-purposers, makers, farmers, and so much more!

Head out to the fair grounds, located at 2008 Berlin Fair Drive, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

There will be free parking and admission.

For more information, visit berlinfleafarmmarket.com.