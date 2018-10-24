Grand Rapids Goo Goo Dolls concert cancelled

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Goo Goo Dolls concert scheduled for Wednesday evening at 20 Monroe Live has been cancelled.

Both the venue and the band announced on social media Wednesday afternoon that the show was called off due to an unspecified illness.

“We were really looking forward to performing tonight and can’t wait to come back again soon,” a statement from the band reads.

No new date for the Goo Goo Dolls to perform in Grand Rapids has been announced. Refunds for the show can be made at the place of purchase, 20 Monroe Live says.