GRPD task force to release final report on policy and procedure improvements

Posted 5:28 AM, October 24, 2018, by , Updated at 05:57AM, October 24, 2018

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- We expect to get an update from Grand Rapids police Wednesday after the department spent a year working on a plan to address its policies and procedures.

Over the past 12 months, the task force has played an important role in the city’s efforts to increase transparency and build trust between the community and the police department. The task force was tasked with reviewing all police department policies and procedures and revising those that might lead to disparate outcomes.

Members of the Policy and Procedure Task Force  will present their final report at a meeting Wednesday night after nearly 40 recommendations were made to improve community and police relations.

The department has been working on a few different elements: hiring and staffing, training, community policing, and youth interaction. Just last week. the department was criticized for briefly handcuffing a 12-year-old girl during an investigation.

The meeting is open to the public and starts at 7 p.m. at the Grand Rapids Public Schools Parent University on Fuller Avenue.

