Mega Millions $1.6 billion winning ticket sold

(FOX NEWS) — A winner has been announced for the $1.6 billion Mega Millions lottery, the largest jackpot in the history of the game.

Lottery officials said the winning ticket was sold in South Carolina.

The winning numbers are 5, 28, 62, 65 and 70, with a Mega Ball number 5, according to the official Mega Millions website.

The jackpot is $1.6 billion, the largest prize in U.S. lottery history.

The chances of winning were one in 302 million. That means you’re more likely to be bitten by a shark and struck by lightning at the same time.

Nobody has won the Mega Millions jackpot since July 24 when a group of 11 workers in California split a prize of $543 million.