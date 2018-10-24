Michigan Supreme Court bringing hearing to Reeths-Puffer high school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUSKEGON, Mich. -- More than 700 students from a dozen area high schools will learn get a chance to meet justices from the Michigan Supreme Court.

The Michigan Supreme Court is going on the road, bringing some of its justices and other area judges to hear oral arguments in a case.

Instead of doing it in a courtroom, they are bringing the session to Reeths-Puffer High School at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

The move is part of the Court Community Connections Program, which is meant to give high school students an inside look at the legal field.

Students from schools like Mona Shores, Montague, Oakridge, and Orchard View will all take part.