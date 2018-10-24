Mona Shores puts teacher on leave after sexual-assault allegations emerge

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Mona Shores Public Schools district has placed a music/choir teacher on administrative leave following an allegation of “inappropriate and illegal conduct” related to a 2017 sexual-assault incident involving a minor.

Mona Shores Superintendent Bill O’Brien Jr. says in a written statement sent to parents and the media that the district received a report on Monday, October 22, about the alleged incident done by Music & Choir teacher Erik Childers. He teaches at Churchill and Ross Park elementary schools.

Says Superintendent O’Brien: “We immediately contacted the Norton Shores Police Department (NSPD) and the County Prosecutor. NSPD began an investigation that same day. Based on the severity of the allegations, Mr. Childers was immediately placed on administrative leave and prohibited from accessing school properties. Today he was arraigned on charges of criminal sexual conduct third degree with a minor.”

Muskegon County Jail records indicate Childers is 28 years old, and bond was set at $50,000.

The district says Childers was not employed by the Mona Shores Public Schools at the time of the alleged illegal acts. He was hired this past summer, and a “complete and thorough” background check was completed before he was brought on board.

Superintendent O’Brien says in the statement to parents, “As a fellow elementary parent, I know the first thought for all of us is our own kids’ safety. In speaking with Chief Gale of the NSPD, the investigation has not revealed any other victims or crimes, however the Norton Shores Police Department will continue to investigate Mr. Childers and work with Mona Shores Schools to ensure the safety of all students. We are working closely with the NSPD and if at any point there is more information the community will be updated immediately.”