Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for October 24

1. Better double check to see if you have friends or family in South Carolina, one lucky person in that state picked the magic Mega Millions numbers to win the record $1.6 billion jackpot.

With a one-time cash option, the unidentified winner will walk away with a cool $913.7 million. The numbers drawn Tuesday night were 5,28,62,65, and 70, with the Mega Ball being 5.

Mega Millions aside, the Powerball drawing is tonight, and the jackpot for that is an estimated $620 million.

2. Hundreds of florists across the country will be passing out flowers to random people today as a random act of kindness.

Eastern Floral in Grand Rapids is teaming up with Mental Health Foundation of West Michigan to Petal it Forward. The two plan to pass out more than 1,500 flower bouquets today during the morning commute in areas like Grand Rapids, Holland, and Grand Haven.

Each person will get two bouquets: one for themselves, and one to share with someone else. Organizers say it's an effort to brighten your day.

A new study claims flowers can improve your mood, with 80 percent of people saying getting flowers makes them happy.

3. Nearly 40 acres of land is turning into a park for the public to enjoy.

The South Haven Area Recreation Authority bought the property along 14th Avenue, thanks to a grant from the state's natural resources trust fund.

The park is expected to hold baseball, softball, and soccer fields, along with walking trails and a concession stand. The cost to develop the park is expected to cost more than $4 million, and officials still need to raise that money, to fund construction.

4. Thousands of dollars from Meijer are headed to Hurricane Michael recovery efforts.

The company's $25,000 gift is going to Team Rubicon. The non-[profit hires military veterans, and deploys them to disaster areas to provide aid.

They've responded to more than 300 disasters across the world since the organization began in 2010.

Hurricane Michael knocked out power for hundreds of thousands of customers across the south.

5. Ahead of Halloween, two organizations are partnering to bring people a night of Spooktacular movies.

The Urban Institute of Contemporary Art and Celebration Cinema are hosting a movie night on Friday, at the Getty Drive-In Theater on Summit Avenue in Muskegon.

There will be six Halloween-themed movies, playing on three screens.

There's also "Trunk" or Treating from 6 to 7.

Admission is $7 for adults, and $5 for kids ages 6 to 12.