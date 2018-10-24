Petal it Forward: Flowers to be passed out to random people

Posted 6:16 AM, October 24, 2018, by , Updated at 06:33AM, October 24, 2018

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Hundreds of florists across the country will be passing out flowers to random people on Wednesday as a random act of kindness.

Eastern Floral in Grand Rapids is teaming up with the Mental Health Foundation of West Michigan as part of Petal It Forward, by The Society of American Florists.

The two plan to pass out more than 1,500 bouquets during your morning commute in areas like Grand Rapids, Holland, and Grand Haven.

Each person will get one to keep and one to share with someone else.

Organizers say it’s an effort to brighten your day.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s