Petal it Forward: Flowers to be passed out to random people

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Hundreds of florists across the country will be passing out flowers to random people on Wednesday as a random act of kindness.

Eastern Floral in Grand Rapids is teaming up with the Mental Health Foundation of West Michigan as part of Petal It Forward, by The Society of American Florists.

The two plan to pass out more than 1,500 bouquets during your morning commute in areas like Grand Rapids, Holland, and Grand Haven.

Each person will get one to keep and one to share with someone else.

Organizers say it’s an effort to brighten your day.