Police: Vehicle with bullet holes left at Kalamazoo Co. rest area

ALAMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Authorities say they are searching for the owner of a vehicle found with several bullet holes at a Kalamazoo County rest area.

The red Kia Soul was discovered at about 8:30 a.m. at the US-131 rest area near D Avenue in Alamo Township.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office says in a release that investigators believe vehicle was shot in a different location and then left there. It was unoccupied when it was discovered.

Police are searching for the owner as well as anyone who may have been in the vehicle when it was left at the rest area. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 269-383-8748 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.