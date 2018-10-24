Schuette, Whitmer clash in final debate before election

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Republican Bill Schuette and Democrat Gretchen Whitmer traded numerous attacks in their final debate before the election of Michigan’s next governor, as Schuette urged voters to not go “backward” amid an improved economy and Whitmer vowed to fix the state’s longstanding problems.

The attorney general, who has trailed in polling, responded to many questions Wednesday night by calling Whitmer “extreme” and warning that she would raises taxes. She accused Schuette of using rhetoric that creates the “ugly environment” in which pipe bombs were sent to several prominent Democrats.

Schuette and Whitmer, a former legislative leader, held their first debate 12 days ago . They have sparred over taxes, health care and other issues in their race to succeed outgoing Republican Gov. Rick Snyder, who is term-limited.