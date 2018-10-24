× Task Force presents recommendations to improve GRPD/community relations

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police say they’ve been proactive in taking action on the steps recommended by a task force for strengthening relations with the community – implementing several steps before the final set of recommendations was released Wednesday night.

The last quarterly report was presented by the Grand Rapids Police Policy & Procedure Review Task at Grand Rapids Public Schools’ Parent University, 1400 Fuller Avenue NE. It includes 38 recommendations.

The task force and the group facilitating the project – 21st Century Building LLC – outlined details of the plan devised over a one-year time span. It includes an assessment of the Grand Rapids Police Department’s efforts to put in place recommendations made in President Obama’s Task Force on 21st Century Policing.

Mayor Rosalynn Bliss thanked the task force and the GRPD for their hard work over the past 18 months.

“This work has not been easy – it has required a lot of listening, learning and difficult conversations. Your efforts are critically important as we strive to eliminate disparate outcomes and strengthen community-police relations.”

Ron Davis principal of 21st Century Policing, was quoted in a city news release as saying – in part – “Progress is being made and a solid foundation has been created. With more work and true engagement and partnership with the community, we are confident that GRPD will become a national leader and model in 21st Century policing.”

The relationship between the GRPD and parts of the community have been the focal point of some recent controversial incidents that have drawn headlines.

The City of Grand Rapids say the recommendations fall into six categories: