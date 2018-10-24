× Tip leads police to Kalamazoo stabbing suspect

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Police in Kalamazoo say a K9 helped them track down a suspect accused of stabbing a man over the weekend.

Officers with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety tell us Shelby Perry, 23, was arrested Wednesday morning in the area of Arthur Avenue in Kalamazoo

Perry was wanted by police after a 19-year-old man was critically injured when he was stabbed in the chest early Saturday morning on Fox Ridge Drive in Kalamazoo.

Police say Perry left the scene and was at large until her arrest Wednesday.

No word on the condition of the victim in this case. He was last listed in critical condition.

Perry could be in court to be arraigned as early as Wednesday.