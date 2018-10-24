Tip leads police to Kalamazoo stabbing suspect

Posted 6:11 AM, October 24, 2018, by , Updated at 06:13AM, October 24, 2018

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Police in Kalamazoo say a K9 helped them track down a suspect accused of stabbing a man over the weekend.

Officers with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety tell us Shelby Perry, 23, was arrested Wednesday morning in the area of Arthur Avenue in Kalamazoo

Perry was wanted by police after a 19-year-old man was critically injured when he was stabbed in the chest early Saturday morning on Fox Ridge Drive in Kalamazoo.

Police say Perry left the scene and was at large until her arrest Wednesday.

No word on the condition of the victim in this case. He was last listed in critical condition.

Perry could be in court to be arraigned as early as Wednesday.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s