2018 Charity Fall Wine Fest event to benefit local non-profit groups

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The semi-annual Wine Fest, organized by the Noto family, will be held Friday, November 2, at 7:00 p.m. at Noto’s Old World Dining on 28th Street in Grand Rapids. FOX 17’s Erica Francis and Nicole DiDonato will host the event.

At the event, there will be more than 300 fine wines from around the world. The event also features food and live musical entertainment with The Tom Hagen Trio featuring Rick Reuther.

The participating non-profit groups include The Greater Grand Rapids Chefs Association – American Culinary Federation of Greater Grand Rapids, Lori’s Voice, HQ Runaway & Homeless Youth Drop-In Center, and the Samuel Omogo Foundation.

VIP tickets cost $100, and regular admission is $65 in advance or $110 on the day of the event.

Half of the VIP ticket sales, a portion of each general admission ticket sale and a silent auction will help support the important work these groups do in West Michigan.

For more information, click here.