Attention foodies! Eat local food & drink for a good cause at ForkFest

The event that local foodies waited for all year long is back! The 8th annual ForkFest is back, where dozens of West Michigan's best restaurants come together for a good cause.

40 of West Michigan's best restaurants, grocers, farms, bakeries, and breweries gather at Romence Gardens and Greenhouse serving their best dishes to the public. The goal of this event is to introduce the community to new and established food businesses and learn more about where their food comes from.

The event is also zero-waste, so there will be sort stations provided by West Michigan Sustainable Business Forum.

Other than food and drink, there will be an artist market, live music, butchering demonstration, and a cocktail making demonstration.

All proceeds of the event go to the Local First Educational Foundation, which leads the development of an economy grounded in local ownership.

ForkFest is happening Friday, October 26 from 5 to 9 p.m.

Tickets cost $45 in advance, $55 at the door, with special pricing for children.

To learn more, visit localfirst.com/events.