Blain’s Farm and Fleet grand opening in Portage this weekend

At a time when many brick and mortar businesses are shutting down stores, there's one company that's expanding and is now in Michigan for the first time. Blain's Farm and Fleet is holding it's grand opening in Portage this weekend!

Blain's Farm and Fleet offers everything from farm equipment and sporting goods to clothing and toys.

At the grand opening, people can sign up for over $25,000 in gift cards and prizes, shop amazing doorbusters, and see on-site demonstrations, including renowned horse trainer, Ray Ainsworth.

Every hour the store will give away gift cards in a drawing, plus a $3,000 shopping spree will be given away each day of the event.

Their grand opening celebration is being held now until October 27.

The new store is located at 879 Mall Drive in Portage.

Learn more about Blain's by going to farmandfleet.com.