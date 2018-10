Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Corgis will be taking over Grand Rapids this weekend for the annual Corgis in the Park.

The event is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Riverside Park. It will feature a Corgi Halloween costume contest and a fenced-in play area.

Organizers of Corgis in the Park say donations will be collected at the event for Paws With a Cause. More information is available on their Facebook page.