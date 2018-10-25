Deputies looking for man after alleged inappropriate contact

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENT COUNTY, Mich. -- The search is on for a man after he allegedly had inappropriate contact with someone at a department store.

Kent County deputies posted this message on facebook, asking for your help identifying him. They also say he's wanted for questioning.

He has a heavy set build and was last seen with a black Detroit Tigers hat, with a red shirt and shorts.

Deputies believe he is driving a maroon or red colored ford fusion.

If you know who he is, call the Kent County Sheriff's Office at (616) 632-6100 or silent observer.