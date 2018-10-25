× Driver falls asleep and passenger dies in I-69 crash

MARSHALL TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A driver fell asleep at the wheel and an elderly female passenger was killed in a crash on Interstate 69 in Calhoun County at midday Thursday.

At 11:50 a.m. Thursday, Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of a serious accident on southbound I-69 near A Drive North in Marshall Township.

Deputies determined that the vehicle left the roadway, drove into the median and hit a berm, causing it to become airborne and crash. An 82-year-old Canadian Lakes woman, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was killed.

Deputies believe the driver, a 72-year-old Canadian Lakes man, fell asleep while driving.

The vehicle was also occupied by a 61-year-old Canadian Lakes woman. Both she and the driver were transported to Oaklawn Hospital in Marshall with minor injuries.

Calhoun County deputies were assisted by the Marshall Firefighters Ambulance, Fredonia Township Fire Department and Marshall Township Fire Department.